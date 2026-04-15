French Man Arrested For Fake Doctor's Notes Scam, Earned Over $1 Million

French police arrested a man on suspicion of selling more than 44,000 fake doctor's notes online, and he could face up to 10 years in prison and a one-million-euro fine ($1.18 million), prosecutors said Wednesday.

The man, who according to the daily Le Parisien is 25 years old, was arrested on March 31 near Nantes, in the northwest of France, and charged on April 3, the prosecutors told AFP.

In France, a doctor's sick note allows an employee to stay away from work with the government picking up part of the salary.

The charges include the illegal practice of medicine, fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

He is suspected of charging 21 euros per fake note and pocketing one million euros in total, the prosecutors said.

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