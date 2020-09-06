French Broadcaster Demands Withdrawal Of Footage In Trump Campaign Clip

Donald Trump election campaign had used France 24 reports on recent public unrest in Minneapolis (File)

Broadcaster France 24 on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of footage from one of its reports on a US demonstration which found its way into a Donald Trump US election campaign clip.

Marie-Christine Saragosse, director of France Medias Monde, which oversees state media, said round the clock news station France 24 had been "shocked to discover unauthorised use of images" from one of its reports during recent public unrest in Minneapolis.

"France 24 opposes in principle ... use of its images in any partisan clip and is outraged that moreover that its images have been re-edited and their sense twisted, seriously undermining the journalistic work of its teams and its intellectual property," said Saragosse.

She added the broadcaster was calling for the immediate pulling of the images, adding it was debating whether to take legal action if that demand was not met.

