France's Macron, Ukraine's Zelensky To Fly Together To EU Meet In Brussels

Macron and Zelensky are expected to arrive in Brussels at 0900 GMT.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will fly together on Thursday morning from Paris to a summit of EU heads of state and government in Brussels, the Elysee Palace announced.

The two leaders will leave Villacoublay, near Paris, at around 08:30 am (0730 GMT). They are expected to arrive in Brussels at 10:00 am (0900).

The Ukrainian president, who is on a surprise tour of Europe, is leaving his country for the second time since the beginning of the Russian offensive on February 24, 2022. He travelled to Washington in December.

On Wednesday, he went to London, his closest ally after the United States in terms of military aid, and then to Paris, where he dined at the Elysee Palace with Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz before spending the night.

Zelensky urged leaders in both capitals to deliver fighter aircraft "as soon as possible" to push back the Russian offensive in his country.

Macron and Scholz have promised to continue to support Ukraine, including militarily, "as long as necessary" until "victory".

While in Paris, Macron presented Zelensky with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the highest honour a French president can bestow on another head of state.

