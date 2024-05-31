New Caledonia Airport Shut Off Till June 3 Amid Political Unrest

French President Macron said in New Caledonia that the voting reforms "will not be forced through"

New Caledonia's main international airport will remain closed until at least Monday, the local air carrier said, more than two weeks after the French Pacific territory's hub was shut due to deadly unrest.

"As New Caledonia is still in a crisis situation, the High Commission announces an extension of the closure of Noumea-La Tontouta Airport until June 3 at 9 am (2200 GMT June 2)," Aircalin said in a statement on Friday.

The airport in the capital Noumea was shut on May 14, a day after violent protests erupted over planned voting reforms, with days of looting, arson and clashes leaving seven people dead and hundreds injured.

New Caledonia has been ruled from Paris since the 1800s, but many Indigenous Kanaks want fuller autonomy or independence.

France had been planning to give voting rights to thousands of non-Indigenous long-term residents, something Kanaks said would dilute the influence of their votes.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged during a lightning trip to the territory last week that the voting reforms "will not be forced through".

Since then, tensions have eased significantly, with a state of emergency lifted on Tuesday.

