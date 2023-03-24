France To Ban TikTok On Phones Of Civil Servants

"Government has decided to ban recreational applications such as TikTok".

France will ban the use of Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok on the work phones of civil servants, Civil Service Minister Stanislas Guerini said on his Twitter account.

"In order to guarantee the cybersecurity of our administrations and civil servants, the government has decided to ban recreational applications such as TikTok on the professional phones of civil servants," he said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)