Advertisement

Found IED In Car Linked To Sydney Beach Shooter: Australia Police

"We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the dead offender," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Found IED In Car Linked To Sydney Beach Shooter: Australia Police
New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon informed about the findings.

Australian police said an "improvised explosive device" had been found in a car linked to a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach.

"We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the dead offender," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a news conference. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bondi Beach Shooting, Sydney Shooting, Improvised Explosive Device
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com