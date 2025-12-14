Found IED In Car Linked To Sydney Beach Shooter: Australia Police

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon informed about the findings.
Australian police said an "improvised explosive device" had been found in a car linked to a suspect in a deadly shooting Sunday at Sydney's Bondi Beach.
"We have found an improvised explosive device in a car which is linked to the dead offender," New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon told a news conference.
