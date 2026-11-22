Tensions escalated at the COP31 climate summit Sunday after a last-ditch bid to break a standoff over fossil fuels cast fresh uncertainty over whether nations could reach a deal.

The eleventh-hour offering by summit co-hosts Turkey and Australia left unresolved divisions over planet-heating fossil fuels but retained a much-sought goal to electrify the global economy.

The proposal needs consensus approval from nearly 200 nations but its omission of fossil fuels sparked a revolt by the European Union and smaller island states at risk of rising seas.

French Ecological Transition Minister Monique Barbut said the proposal was a "backward" step: "Time is ticking and we are not there yet."

With no compromise in sight, more than 40 hours after its scheduled close, the summit risks losing the numbers required to make any decision as delegates leave for home.

"The ball is now in the parties' court," COP31 President Murat Kurum told reporters as a Sunday closing plenary was postponed again and again.

"If it is not adopted, I believe those who push the COP process into a deadlock will need to reflect on their position."

Fossil fuels are a flashpoint at the climate talks and the summit comes against a difficult backdrop of soaring energy prices and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

With expectations low, negotiations chief Australia had sought an overarching political agreement to capture what countries agreed at COP31 and send a signal about the future course of climate action.

But the latest version of its proposed "cover decision" failed to mention fossil fuels at all.

Such language is fiercely opposed by petrostates and fossil fuel-reliant countries such as Saudi Arabia. A Saudi official declined to comment when approached by AFP.

"The situation is difficult, and the outcome is uncertain. The oil-producing countries are putting up a fierce fight," a German official said.

Threats of a walkout Saturday prompted Turkey and Australia to convene a hurried and meeting between the EU and Saudi Arabia but a compromise remained elusive.

The latest text introduces an oblique reference to a previous global deal in 2023 to shift the world away from fossil fuels -- but stops short of naming them explicitly.

"We are very disappointed with how the text looks," the environment minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Michael Joseph, told AFP after leaving the COP31 presidency's offices.

"I can't honestly say that I'm okay with it passing" in its current state, Joseph said.

The text also retains a contentious push to expand carbon capture and storage, a technology championed by the fossil fuel industry but criticised as costly and ineffective in cutting emissions.

"This text isn't a climate plan. It's a licence to keep polluting," said Sara Shaw of the climate campaign group 350.org.

Goal to electrify

The summit had been under pressure to show progress in tackling soaring greenhouse gas emissions in a year of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia.

Facing blowback over fossil fuels, Turkey and Australia pointed to "electrification" as a way to cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security.

This works by replacing technologies that burn fossil fuels directly -- like diesel cars and gas heating -- with electric alternatives.

The draft calls for global efforts to boost the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035 and the expansion of "clean energy".

But it does not explicitly require that electrification be powered by renewable energy. Around one-third of global electricity is produced using coal and another fifth using fossil gas.

Attempts by Saudi Arabia, India and Kenya meanwhile to delay the next set of reports by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have been another major source of friction at the talks.

The draft text "highlights the importance" of these reports for an upcoming stocktake of global carbon-cutting efforts in 2028.

Dozens of countries across Europe, Africa and the Pacific want these assessments by the global scientific authority on climate change published in time for that crucial stocktake.

Countries have also disagreed at COP31 over how to respond to the looming breach of the 1.5C warming target set under the Paris climate accord.

The latest draft expressed "deep concern" that global warming would cross 1.5C above pre-industrial levels in the next few years.

The talks also jammed over long-running complaints that rich nations are shirking their obligations to help developing nations confront climate change.

The removal of a $120 billion target for climate adaptation angered developing nations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)