Climate Conference COP31 Kicks Off Amid Climate, Finance Pressures

The COP31 climate talks kicked off Monday with an early fight over money as the UN's chief urged world leaders to "get serious" about tackling the crisis after a year of devastating weather extremes.

Antonio Guterres made his plea as thousands of participants descended on a sprawling expo centre in the Turkish Mediterranean city of Antalya for the UN's annual two-week climate conference.

The summit comes after a year of punishing heatwaves in Europe, major wildfires in Indonesia and catastrophic floods in Nepal, with an exceptionally strong El Nino weather phenomenon fuelling more climate chaos.

Observers expect few major breakthroughs at COP31 as countries grapple with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions fuelled by the US war with Iran and Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement, the UN secretary-general urged leaders to "get serious by cutting emissions faster, accelerating a just transition from fossil fuels and delivering the finance and protection vulnerable countries need".

Old battles over money emerged even before COP31 started, with negotiators debating until the early hours of Monday over demands by developing nations to include items on climate finance in the official agenda.

Under UN climate agreements, developed countries, which are historically responsible for most greenhouse gas emissions, have provided financial support to help developing nations adapt to climate impacts and transition to cleaner energy.

Climate finance discussions "will always be a challenge, because it's all about competing priorities", Papua New Guinea's Ruel Yamuna, the COP31 Pacific envoy for climate finance access, told AFP.

"It's like Christmas. You have a long Christmas list ... you want it all but you can't have it all," Yamuna said.

Jasper Inventor, head of Greenpeace's COP31 delegation, said developed countries had taken a "hard line" over whether to include a platform, agreed at COP30 in Brazil last year, aimed at discussing how wealthy nations should provide funds to developing nations.

But it was ultimately added to the agenda.

African countries also unsuccessfully pushed for a specific agenda item on tripling adaptation finance, which aims to help poorer nations pay for measures such as building sea walls or planting drought-resistant crops.

The UN says developing countries will need $305 billion a year by 2035 to adapt to climate change, nearly 10 times what they currently receive from wealthy nations.

A senior European Union official warned last week that there would be "no political will" for extra funding pledges at COP31.

The long-term climate outlook is bleak: the United Nations warned in September that global warming will likely exceed 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, breaching the most ambitious threshold set by the Paris Agreement.

"This COP must respond to the overshoot to save countries like mine from disappearance," said Maina Talia, climate minister of the Pacific island of Tuvalu.

Fossil fuel fight

Turkey is presiding over COP31, with Australia leading negotiations under an unusual arrangement that settled a dispute over who would host the conference but raised concerns over how it would work.

But COP31 President Murat Kurum, who is also Turkey's environment minister, and Australian Climate Minister Chris Bowen hailed their partnership, raising their clasped hands above their heads to applause during the opening ceremony.

The partners have branded the summit as the "implementation COP", focusing on turning commitments into concrete action after years of ambitious announcements.

"We know that delay carries one of the heaviest costs in climate action," Kurum said.

Turkey is inviting countries to join a voluntary "electrification" pledge to raise the share of global energy demand met by electricity from around 20 percent today to 35 percent by 2035.

'Clean' electrification

The European Union has called for "clean" electrification, a term that could spark debate over the role of oil, gas and coal in the Turkish proposal.

Countries committed to transition away from fossil fuels in a landmark pact at COP28 in Dubai in 2023 but have struggled to agree on how to turn that pledge into action.

COP30 ended with a deal that made no explicit mention of fossil fuels after oil-producing countries opposed the language, prompting the Brazilian hosts to propose a voluntary "roadmap" for countries to transition to clean energy.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who will be among leaders addressing COP31 later this week, was due to attend the talks, fresh from a re-election win that activists hailed as a victory for climate change.

But climate diplomacy is still missing a major player as climate-sceptic US President Donald Trump has not sent officials to COP31.

A US congressional delegation, however, will come to Antalya, with Democrats beaming after last week's historic US midterm election win.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)