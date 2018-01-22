Police Case In Pak Against Ex-Envoy Who Claimed He Aided Bin Laden Raid Husain Haqqani served as Pakistan's ambassador to the US from 2008 to 2011 and was removed for his alleged role in what is known as the Memogate controversy.

Share EMAIL PRINT Husain Haqqani was named in FIRs lodged by 3 people in two police stations in Kohat district of Pakistan. Islamabad: The police in Pakistan have registered cases against the country's former envoy to the US, Husain Haqqani, for allegedly giving hate speeches and writing books and articles defaming the military and the government.



Mr Haqqani was named in FIRs lodged by three people in two police stations in the Kohat district of northwest Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province that accused him of "maligning" Pakistan in his books, the Dawn newspaper reported.



The three FIRs were registered in Cantonment and Bilitang police stations by Momin, Muhammad Asghar and Shamsul Haq.



The complainants alleged that the former ambassador had caused irreparable loss to the country and defamed it.



Asghar alleged in the FIR that Mr Haqqani was a "mentor of the Memogate scandal" and had issued visas to "CIA and Indian agents" while serving as Pakistani ambassador to the US.



He served as ambassador from 2008 to 2011 in US and was removed for his alleged role in what is known as the Memogate controversy.



Mr Haqqani was criticised by the Pakistani parliament for his column in The Washington Post in which he had written that he had helped US forces in eliminating al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden when the government and the Inter-Services Intelligence had been kept in the dark about the secret operation.



It was about a memo sent to former Admiral Mike Mullen apparently seeking help of the Obama administration to avert a military takeover in the wake of raid at the hideout of Bin Laden in May 2011.



Mr Haqqani has also served as ambassador to Sri Lanka from 1992 to 1993.



Charges brought against Mr Haqqani include criminal conspiracy and waging a war against Pakistan.



A police official said that under due procedure, Mr Haqqani should surrender himself to them or he would be declared an absconder.



