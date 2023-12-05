Former Mr Universe Bodybuilder Shaun Davis Dies At 57, Tributes Pour In

The late bodybuilder is survived by his partner Helen Burrows and their daughter.

Former Mr Universe bodybuilder Shaun Davis has died at the age of 57. In his bodybuilding career, he won a string of titles including Mr Britain and Mr Europe before being named Mr Universe in 1996, Metro reported. Mr. Davis, who hailed from Derbyshire, in east England, weighed a whopping 334lbs (151 kg) at the height of his Mr. Universe success and earned the title of 'Dinosaur'. However, multiple health problems including kidney issues forced him to end his career early.

Notably, he received dialysis three times a week before receiving a kidney transplant in 2009 after a three-year wait. Battling health issues, he had urged Britishers to sign up to the transplant donor register after his kidney failure ordeal. In a 2009 interview, Mr Davis was quoted saying, "It hammers it home, since the transplant, that more and more people are desperate for kidneys. There are people out there who are dying waiting for kidneys."

The exact cause of his death has not been revealed. After the tragic news, several tributes poured in for him on social media.

His close friend Kuldeep Bhardwaj wrote on Facebook, ''Just received terrible news from Helen Burrows the passing of my friend Shaun Davis. I'm devastated. Rest in Peace my friend. You were a true inspiration right from the day I met you at school, through your amazing bodybuilding years and after. Your smile and laughter will be missed.''

Paying tribute to him, local councilor Richard McRae said: ''RIP Shaun Davis, a very well-known and respected gentleman who most definitely put Long Eaton on the map. Shaun was Mr Universe in 1996. He was also Mr. UK, Mr. Britain, Mr. Europe and Mr. Pro Universe.''

Another fan wrote, ''He was an absolute top bloke, A proper gentle giant. He used to have the time of day for everyone. Loved his football on a Sunday afternoon with the lads in the local! Going to be sorely missed by a lot of people!!''

The late bodybuilder is survived by his partner Helen Burrows and their daughter.