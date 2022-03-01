'We Will Win': Former Miss Ukraine's Message To 'Inspire People'

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has also made a plea on social media platform to stop the war.

Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna, who has joined the military to fight against Russia, has now shared a video of wartime bombings. She has also written an elaborate note in support of Ukraine which is fighting a Russian invasion.

The first line of her note, shared on Instagram, read, “I am not military, just a human.” The former beauty queen said she felt the need to talk due to the current situation. “I am not military, just a woman, just a normal human. Just a person, like all people of my country," she wrote.

Clarifying her previous photos with a gun, she said, "I am also an airsoft player for years. You can Google what airsoft means."

Ms Lenna hoped that the pictures in her profile will inspire people. She said she doesn't want to do any “propaganda” but just show people that the women of Ukraine are strong, confident and powerful. “I appreciate all the support to my country…We fight every day against Russian aggression. We will win,” the post read.

She has also made a plea on the social media platform to stop the war. “We can stop all this together," she wrote.

The video has clocked more than 4 lakh views till now.

Earlier, the former Miss Ukraine had shared pictures of herself with a gun in her hands.

Anastasiia Lenna represented Ukraine in the Miss Grand International contest in 2015. She is a marketing and management graduate from Slavistik University in Kyiv.