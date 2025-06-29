477 Drones, 60 Missiles: Russia Launches "Biggest" Aerial Attack On Ukraine

Russia launched its biggest aerial attack against Ukraine overnight, wounding at least six people, including a child, according to Ukrainian officials. Moscow fired a total of 537 aerial weapons at Ukraine, including 477 drones and decoys and 60 missiles. Of these, 249 were shot down and 226 were lost, likely having been electronically jammed, according to Ukraine's air force.

The Russians were targeting everything that sustains life, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a post on X as the escalated bombing campaign further dashed hopes for a breakthrough in efforts to end the 3-year-old war. Zelensky noted that bombing damaged homes and infrastructure, and Ukraine lost its third F-16 fighter jet since the start of the war while repelling the attack.

"Almost all night long, air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine - 477 drones were in our skies, most of them Russian-Iranian Shaheds, along with 60 missiles of various types. The Russians were targeting everything that sustains life. A residential building in Smila was also hit, and a child was injured. Emergency services are responding wherever they're needed," the Ukrainian President said.

"Tragically, while repelling the attack, our F-16 pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died. Today, he destroyed 7 aerial targets. My condolences to his family and brothers-in-arms. I have instructed that all the circumstances of his death be investigated. Ukrainian aviation is heroically protecting our skies. I am grateful to everyone who is defending Ukraine," he added.

Zelensky said Moscow will not stop as long as it has the capability to launch massive strikes, as he noted that just over the past week alone, there have been more than 114 missiles, over 1,270 drones, and nearly 1,100 glide bombs.

"Putin long ago decided he would keep waging war, despite the world's calls for peace. This war must be brought to an end - pressure on the aggressor is needed, and so is protection. Protection from ballistic and other missiles, from drones, and from terror. Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defence - the thing that best protects lives. These are American systems, which we are ready to buy. We count on leadership, political will, and the support of the United States, Europe, and all our partners. I thank everyone who is helping," he added.

"Biggest Strike"

Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine's air force, told the Associated Press that the overnight onslaught was "the most massive air strike" on the country, taking into account both drones and various types of missiles. The attack targeted regions across Ukraine, including western Ukraine, far from the frontline.

Poland and allied countries scrambled aircraft to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Polish air force said on Sunday.

"Six Wounded"

Six people, including one child, were injured in the central Cherkasy region, the governor, Ihor Taburets, said on the Telegram messenger. Kherson regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said one person died in a drone strike.

In the Lviv region in the far west of Ukraine, a large-scale fire broke out at an industrial facility in the city of Drohobych following a drone attack that also forced parts of the city to lose power.

Three multi-storey buildings and a college were damaged in the attack, he said.

Industrial facilities were hit in the southern Ukrainian Mykolaiv and the central Dnipropetrovsk region, officials say.

Local authorities published photos of multi-storey houses with charred walls and broken windows, and rescuers evacuating residents.

The governor of the Lviv region in the west of the country said the attack targeted critical infrastructure. However, he did not report on the aftermath.

500 Types Of Weapons Used

The Ukrainian military said some 500 different types of aerial weapons were used during the attack, including drones, ballistic and cruise missiles.

"To repel the massive attack, all available means of the defence forces that can operate on enemy air assets were deployed," the military said.

The pilot of the Ukrainian F-16 jet did everything he could and flew the jet away from a settlement but did not have time to eject, the Ukrainian Air Force said.

"The pilot used all of his onboard weapons and shot down seven air targets. While shooting down the last one, his aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude," the Air Force said on the Telegram messenger.

It said air strikes were recorded in six locations.