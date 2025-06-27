EU Agrees To Renew Russia Sanctions For Another 6 Months

The EU's 27 leaders on Thursday agreed to extend sanctions on Russia for another six months, resolving fears that Kremlin-friendly Hungary would let the measures lapse, officials said.

The decision at a summit in Brussels means that the EU's sweeping sanctions over the war in Ukraine, including the freezing of more than 200 billion euros in Russian central bank assets, will remain in force until at least early 2026.

