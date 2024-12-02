Advertisement

"Flagrant Violation": Lebanon Says 2 Killed In Israeli Strikes Despite Truce

Lebanon and Israel have already traded accusations of breaches, and on Monday Lebanon said the violations had turned deadly.

The truce came into effect early on November 27. (Representational)
Beirut:

At least two people were killed on Monday in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon, Lebanese authorities said, as a ceasefire ending more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah appeared increasingly fragile.

The truce, which came into effect early on Nov. 27, stipulates that Israel will not carry out offensive military operations against civilian, military or other state targets in Lebanon, while Lebanon will prevent any armed groups, including Hezbollah, from carrying out operations against Israel.

One person was killed in an Israeli air attack on the southern Lebanese town of Marjayoun, about 10 km (six miles) from the border with Israel, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Lebanon's state security said an Israeli drone strike had killed a member of its force while he was on duty in Nabatieh, 12 km from the border. State security called it a "flagrant violation" of the truce.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Public broadcaster Kan and other Israeli media outlets said on Monday that U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who brokered the ceasefire after weeks of shuttle diplomacy, had warned Israel against alleged violations.

The Israeli government did not immediately comment on the reports.

