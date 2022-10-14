5 Killed In Shooting At US State Of North Carolina, Suspect 'Contained'

Five people, including an off-duty police officer, were killed in a shooting Thursday in the southern US state of North Carolina, the local mayor told journalists.

"This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh. Just after 5:00 pm today, multiple people were shot," Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told a press conference.

The Raleigh Police Department "has confirmed five fatalities. One of them was an off-duty Raleigh Police officer," she said, adding that the shooter had been "contained."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)