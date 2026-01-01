"Fingers On The Trigger": Iran Warns US Against Military Operation

- Iran's Foreign Minister warned of a forceful response to any US military action
- Iran seeks a fair and mutually beneficial nuclear deal without coercion
- Tehran demands the right to peaceful nuclear technology in any agreement
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that its forces would respond forcefully to any US military operation -- but did not rule out a new deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.
"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared -- with their fingers on the trigger -- to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," he posted on X.
"At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL -- on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation -- which ensures Iran's rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS."
