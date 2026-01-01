Advertisement

"Fingers On The Trigger": Iran Warns US Against Military Operation

"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared -- with their fingers on the trigger -- to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

Iranian Foreign Minister warned that its forces would respond forcefully to any US military operation
  • Iran's Foreign Minister warned of a forceful response to any US military action
  • Iran seeks a fair and mutually beneficial nuclear deal without coercion
  • Tehran demands the right to peaceful nuclear technology in any agreement
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that its forces would respond forcefully to any US military operation -- but did not rule out a new deal on Tehran's nuclear programme.

"Our brave Armed Forces are prepared -- with their fingers on the trigger -- to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression against our beloved land, air, and sea," he posted on X.

"At the same time, Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL -- on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation -- which ensures Iran's rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS."

