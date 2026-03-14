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After 2 Weeks Of War, US "Begging World" To Buy Russian Crude: Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil, claiming Washington was now "begging" countries across the globe, including India.

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After 2 Weeks Of War, US "Begging World" To Buy Russian Crude: Iran
Iranian Foreign Minister on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil.

 Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday criticised the United States over its stance on Russian oil, claiming Washington was now "begging" countries across the globe, including India, to purchase Russian crude despite earlier pressure to stop such imports.

In a post on X, Araghchi said, "The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world--including India--to buy Russian crude."

The US spent months on bullying India into ending oil imports from Russia. After two weeks of war with Iran, White House is now begging the world—incl India—to buy Russian crude.

Europe thought backing illegal war on Iran would win US support against Russia.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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