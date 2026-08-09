Lashkar Commander Found Dead Hours After Having Food At Unfamiliar Eatery In Pakistan

A senior commander of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba was found dead under suspicious circumstances at a mosque in Pakistan's Islamabad.

The commander, Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz, had reportedly eaten food at an unfamiliar restaurant before he arrived at the Quba Mosque to offer prayers. He then suddenly collapsed at the gate of the mosque and died. The cause of his death was not immediately clear.

Qari Saeed was responsible for Lashkar's department that provided assistance to the families of terrorists killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir.

The news of his sudden death comes days after a top Lashkar operative claimed that "unknown men" have killed around 30 of its members within Pakistan.

A video shows Rizwan Hanif claiming that over the past three to four years, many members of their banned organisation, behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people, have been killed in various parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoK).

More than 30 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists have been killed by "unknown men" in Peshawar, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Rawalakot, and Muzaffarabad.

This was the first time a terrorist linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, sanctioned by the UN in 2005 over its links to Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, has publicly admitted to such killings.