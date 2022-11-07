Famous Stranger Things House Where Vecna Lived Goes On Sale For $1.5 Million In US

The listing jokingly said that there is no actual danger from Vecna.

In 'Stranger Things' season four, fans got the full backstory of chief antagonist Vecna's mysterious upbringing, including his creepy childhood home. Now, in real life, that same home used to tell the villain's story is officially on the market for $1.5 million in the United States.

The palatial home, which is located in Georgia, is a 140-year-old mansion. As per the listing, it was built in 1882 by Colonel Hamilton Yancey. The 6,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is also a guesthouse behind the main house.

"In a Stranger turn of events, the iconic "Creel House" can be yours!" the listing read.

Further, it stated that many of the home's original details, like handcrafted bookshelves and an antique wall safe, are still in place. It has elaborate Victorian architecture in the Second Empire style and a signature mansard roof, as per the listing. The sellers of the house also jokingly said that there is no actual danger from Vecna.

"(There is) a majestic formal dining room where telekinesis is not longer practised during meals," the listing read. "Not to worry, the previous resident of the third floor has since been relocated by a single exterminator - we think," it added.

The ancient-looking house also has a surprisingly modern kitchen featuring new appliances and a walk-in pantry with well-integrated storage. There is also a butler's pantry that connects the kitchen to the dining room.

Meanwhile, for those unaware, in Netflix's hit sci-fi horror series, Vecna's character started off as a regular boy named Henry Creel. The show documented his upbringing in the Creel home through flashbacks. He slowly realises he possesses psychokinetic powers and begins using them to hurt and eventually kill his mother and sister. In the show, the house became the main character as it's where Vecna established his lair.