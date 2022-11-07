US Citizens Crossing Border, Moving To Mexico In Record Numbers: Report

Mexico City is a chosen destination for most of these US citizens. (Representational Image)

A record number of Americans are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, a new report has claimed. According to Mexico News Daily, more than 8,000 temporary resident visas were issued to US citizens in the first nine months of this year - an 85 per cent increase over the same period in 2019. The report is based on data from Mexico's Interior Ministry. The data shows this is the highest reverse migration figures since the statistics were first compiled in 2010, the outlet further said in its report.

The report also said that the number of US citizens who have been granted permanent residency in Mexico is up 48 per cent.

Mexico City is a chosen destination for most of these US citizens as 19 per cent of those moving to the South American country choosing it over other popular places. Another 1,515 have moved to Jalisco state - in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara and Chapala.

The residency figures do not include the large number of Americans who entered Mexico as tourists and are living there, said Mexico News Daily.

Locals in Mexico City and other places have expressed concern about the influx of such a large number of US citizens in the country, primarily remote digital workers, saying their presence has pushed up rents.

"Dear Digital Nomads," one of the Instagram posts from a local reads. "Mexico is not cheap when you make pesos. Your Instagram-worthy lifestyle is ruining our home. Stop colonizing Mexico City."

But officials are not worried about the growing number of outsiders, with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum announcing a partnership with Airbnb to encourage them.