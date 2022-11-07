British Man Marries Ukrainian Refugee After Using Google Translate To Talk To Her

Luke Dickinson and Ukrainian Vira Klimova recently tied the knot, thanks to Google Translate.

They say ''Love knows no reason, no boundaries, and no distance". A couple has now proven that love is the greatest force in the universe, after they fell for each other despite not being able to talk to each other. Luke Dickinson and Ukrainian refugee Vira Klimova recently tied the knot, all thanks to Google Translate which allowed them to communicate, according to a report in UK-based Metro.

Their paths crossed when they started chatting on a Facebook group set up to help Ukrainians fleeing Vladimir Putin's Russian forces. If not for Google Translate, their love story would not have blossomed.

According to the outlet, 37-year-old Vira Klimova, had to leave her home in Odessa, Ukraine, with her daughter, Karina, 15. With just a handful of belongings, she eventually ended up in Bristol where a Moldovan friend lives.

During her travel, she got talking to 28-year-old Luke, who had logged onto the Facebook group to see if he could help people in Vira's situation.

"When we got chatting Vira was already sorted and had her documents ready. But I'd seen her photo and I was like 'Ooh hello!' So, I sent her a private message. We had laughs and jokes, the sense of humour was perfect. Everyone always says no one understands the English sense of humour, but she does. We used Google Translate on every single message as she didn't understand any English. I really liked her, so it didn't matter," Mr Dickinson told the outlet.

The mother-daughter duo arrived in Bristol on April 6, and Vira immediately started taking English lessons and the process of converting her Ukrainian accountancy qualifications so she can work in the UK. After she settled into her new life, Mr Dickinson invited her out for a drink. After their first date, sparks flew between them, and the pair became inseparable. They even went on several trips together, with Luke admitting he knew he wanted to marry her "after two weeks", according to the Metro report.

During one of their dinners, Mr Dickinson decided to pop the question and Vira immediately said yes. The much-in-love couple got married at Bristol Register Office on September 30, followed by a reception at cocktail bar the Library. Ms. Vira even gave a speech in both English and Ukrainian in recognition of her homeland.

''I can't believe how lucky I am coming from a war and having to leave my home and ending up finding the one man for me. We both knew straight away we are meant to be,'' Vira further told the outlet.

The pair have also managed to improve their communication since the early days of Google Translate, using half English and half Ukrainian to talk to each other. They are now planning to go to Poland for their honeymoon soon.