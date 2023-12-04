Family's Pet 'Wolf-Hybrid' Kills 3-Month-Old Baby In US: Police

A wolf-hybrid is a canine with a mix of wolf and dog ancestry. (Representative Image)

A wolf-hybrid kept as a family pet in Alabama, US, attacked and killed a 3-month-old baby, Shelby County Sheriff's Office informed in a release. Deputies received an emergency call around 1 pm, notifying them of an animal attack involving an infant at a residence on County Road 440 in Chelsea.

The infant was rushed to a nearby hospital in the Birmingham suburb of Chelsea, where the child was pronounced dead due to injuries suspected to have been caused by the wolf-hybrid. "The animal, described as a wolf-hybrid, was reportedly kept as a pet by the family," stated the police in a press release.

A wolf-hybrid is a canine with a mix of wolf and dog ancestry, and the family was aware of the wolf lineage, confirmed by Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans to CNN. The animal was euthanized at the scene and taken to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory.

The incident is under investigation, and an autopsy will be conducted, authorities informed the media.

"We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate and tragic event," expressed Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer in a statement on Friday. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and all those affected."

"It's just unthinkable that this could happen to this baby," he added. "If you choose to own an exotic pet, it comes with additional responsibilities to ensure not only your family's safety but also your neighbors' safety."

The mother of a three-month-old girl, who was mauled to death by a pet dog, has admitted being responsible for the out-of-control dog that killed her daughter. According to the BBC, the baby, Kyra King, was attacked earlier this year in March in Lincolnshire, UK, as her parents walked 19 dogs.