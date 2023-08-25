Explained: The Georgia Election Case That Led To Donald Trump's Arrest

Donald Trump was released on a $200,000 bond agreement.

For the first time in history, a mugshot of a former United States president facing criminal charges is flashing across news channels worldwide. Former United States President Donald Trump has presented himself to authorities in Georgia, facing charges related to his alleged involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr Trump arrived in Georgia, flying down from his residence in Bedminster, New Jersey, just a day before the deadline to surrender. He then underwent the booking process and had his mugshot taken, with the entire procedure concluding within approximately 20 minutes.

Trump's time behind bars was swift and after he was released on a $200,000 bond agreement, quickly exited thanks to a waiting motorcade.

What is the case?

The criminal charges in the Georgia case amount to a total of 13 counts and are directly linked to his alleged actions aimed at interfering with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden.

The core evidence against Mr Trump in this case includes a recorded phone conversation in which he purportedly implored Georgia's then-secretary of state to "find" enough votes to overturn the election's outcome. These charges encompass violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, along with six conspiracy counts, all related to alleged efforts to engage in forgery, impersonate a public official, and submit false statements and documents.

Notably, Mr Trump is not alone in facing legal repercussions in this matter. A total of 18 co-defendants have also been indicted, including prominent figures like Rudy Giuliani, Trump's former personal attorney. As per the RICO, the accused are part of an alleged criminal enterprise aimed at reversing Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential race.

Giuliani's charges revolve around alleged attempts to exert influence on local legislators in the aftermath of the election, with the intention of altering the election's outcome. Additionally, Mark Meadows, who served as Trump's White House chief of staff, is among those indicted, adding another layer of complexity to this high-profile legal saga.

The Georgia case is the fourth indictment for former President Trump, adding to a grand total of 91 criminal charges that have been brought against him.

What Trump has to say

As Mr Trump departed from the Atlanta, Georgia airport, he addressed reporters and vehemently denied any wrongdoing. He said, “We have every right – every single right – to challenge an election that we think is dishonest.”

Mr Trump also blamed prosecutors, accusing them of interfering in the election process. He also alleged that they were trying to sabotage his possible 2024 presidential bid. He declared, "What they're doing is election interference. They're trying to interfere with an election."

All 19 defendants have been ordered to turn themselves in by noon local time on Friday (16:00 GMT). Donald Trump is the 12th among these defendants to turn himself in to authorities.