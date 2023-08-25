'I Did Nothing Wrong': Donald Trump After Arrest Over Election Fraud

Former US President Trump was arrested on Thursday in Georgia election fraud case.

Former US president Donald Trump decried a "travesty of justice" following his formal arrest Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia, calling the case against him "election interference."

"What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong," he told reporters as he prepared to fly out of Atlanta after being booked and photographed at the Fulton County Jail.

"What they're doing is election interference," he said.

Trump did not specify who he was accusing of interference, but he has routinely denounced President Joe Biden and other Democrats for allegedly obstructing his reelection campaign.

