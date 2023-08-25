Donald Trump Arrested Live Updates: Ex-US President Arrested In Georgia Election Fraud Case

Former US president Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on conspiracy charges.

Former US president Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state.

According to CNN, protestors gathered outside the jail could be heard yelling against District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 others in the election subversion case.

Trump's surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him.

Here are the LIVE Updates On Trump Arrest:

Aug 25, 2023 06:13 (IST) Trump Arrested Live: Trump Released From Georgia Jail On $200,000 Bond

#UPDATE | Former US President Donald Trump was released on $200,000 bond and headed back to the airport for his return flight home to New Jersey.



Donald Trump surrendered on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia, a brisk 20-minute booking... pic.twitter.com/RjJxbDntbS - ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2023