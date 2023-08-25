Donald Trump Arrested Live Updates: Ex-US President Arrested In Georgia Election Fraud Case

Washington:
Former US president Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on conspiracy charges.
Former US president Donald Trump was arrested at a Georgia jail on Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in the southern state.
According to CNN, protestors gathered outside the jail could be heard yelling against District Attorney Fani Willis, who charged Trump and 18 others in the election subversion case.
Trump's surrender in Georgia marks the fourth time this year the former president has turned himself in to local or federal officials after criminal charges were brought against him.
Here are the LIVE Updates On Trump Arrest:
Former US president Donald Trump was photographed for a police mug shot after his arrest on Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, multiple US media outlets reported citing local officials.
The picture, which has yet to be released, is set to become a world-famous image as Trump fights multiple criminal cases at the same time as running to regain the White House in next year's election.