'Next-Level': Elon Musk On Donald Trump Sharing His Mugshot On Social Media

In November 2022, Elon Musk restored Donald Trump's presence on Twitter.

Reacting to former US President Donald Trump's "Never Surrender" mugshot on X (formerly Twitter), the social media platform's owner, Elon Musk, said it's "Next Level". He quote-tweeted the photo.

Donald Trump posted his police mugshot on X on Thursday after his arrest in Georgia, his first post on the platform since January 2021. The message signals the return of Mr Trump to what had been his favourite bullhorn. It was his first post since several days after the insurrection at the US Capitol, which saw an enraged mob of his supporters attempt to block Joe Biden's certification as president.

Mug shots often mark a moment of public humiliation, but Trump embraced the image, reposting it on his social media platform with a link to his campaign website.

Then-Twitter permanently suspended Mr Trump after the January 6 riot, ruling he had violated the platform's policy on glorifying violence as he pressed his false claims that the election was stolen from him.

Elon Musk, who bought the platform last year, reinstated the former president in November 2022, but Mr Trump stayed away, choosing to reach his followers on his own platform, Truth Social, albeit with a much smaller audience.

His Thursday post features a mugshot of Mr Trump scowling at the camera as he posed in Fulton County jail and has a link to his 2024 presidential campaign.

Above the photo are the words "MUGSHOT AUGUST 24, 2023." Below it are the phrases "ELECTION INTERFERENCE" and "NEVER SURRENDER."



