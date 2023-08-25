'Never Surrender': Donald Trump Campaign Starts Selling T-Shirts With US Ex-President's Mug Shot

Donald Trumps mug shot was taken at the Fulton County Jail.

Shortly after former US President Donald Trump was arrested on racketeering and conspiracy charges and his mugshot taken, his campaign launched t-shirts that displayed the same.

The t-shirt has been listed on the Trump campaign's official website for $34, with the words "Never Surrender" written below the mugshot.

The mugshot released by Georgia authorities on Thursday, showing a scowling Trump just minutes after he was booked on more than a dozen felony counts at an Atlanta jail, may become the most famous of all, shared around the world by both detractors and supporters.

Trump, who is running for president in the 2024 election, has already made history as the first former US president to face criminal charges-not once but four times. This, however, was the first time he had to pose for a booking photo.

Unlike the other authorities, who gave him a pass, Georgia opted to process him like any other criminal defendant, including fingerprints and a mugshot, in a case stemming from Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.

In the photo, an unsmiling Trump, 77, glares into the camera, his brow furrowed, his jaw clenched, and his red tie knotted tightly.

Trump wasted little time using the mugshot to his advantage, posting it on his social media platform, Truth Social, with a link to his campaign website, where the photograph was prominently displayed with a solicitation for donations.

"Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was arrested despite having committed no crime," he wrote on his campaign site.

"The American people know what's going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and election interference," he added.



(With inputs from AFP)