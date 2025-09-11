Ex-Chief Justice Out, Electrical Engineer In. Who Will Be Nepal Interim PM?

Kul Man Ghising, the engineer who solved Nepal's power crisis, is likely to lead an interim government in the Himalayan nation, after three days of violent anti-corruption 'Gen Z protests' forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to quit.

Here are the top 10 points in this big story: In a brief statement Thursday afternoon the 'Gen Z protest' group said at least two other names - Kathmandu Mayor Balendra 'Balen' Shah and former Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki - were considered at a six-hour virtual meeting of protesters. The choice of Mr Ghising - whom protesters called "a patriot and everyone's favourite" - comes as a surprise. Media reports from Kathmandu said ex-Chief Justice Karki had begun talks with the Army, in temporary control, over forming a new government. Mr Ghising's elevation has sparked whispers of rifts within the protesters, particularly after reports said their first choice - Balen Shah - turned down an offer to lead an interim administration. A popular figure with young Nepalis, thanks to his rapper image, Mr Shah appeared to connect with the 'Gen Z protest' in social media posts that called for calm. That led to ex-Chief Justice Kharki being nominated. However, it now appears a faction within the protesters have rejected her. They have argued the Constitution prohibits former judges from becoming Prime Minister and that she is 'too old', at 73, to lead them. Whoever the interim head may be, sources said the Army could declare a state of emergency 48 hours before they are sworn in by President Ram Chandra Paudel. The structure of the proposed interim government is unclear. However, the military has begun engaging stakeholders, including the protesters. Army spokesperson Raja Ram Basnet told Reuters, "Initial talks are on... we are trying to normalise the situation." Meanwhile, soldiers continue to patrol the streets of Kathmandu to maintain (an ueasy) peace and enforce the law. At least 31 people have died since Monday afternoon. Over 1,300 others were injured in clashes that extended to protesters storming the Parliament and a historical building, the Singha Darbar, that houses government offices. The agitation began innocuously; young Nepali men and women gathered to protest a ban on popular social media platforms. The now-deposed Nepal government argued companies like X and YouTube had violated the country's laws. But many of these provide valuable monthly income to Nepalis struggling with the country's high unemployment. The protests spiralled out of control quickly. The then-governemnt rolled back the ban but, by then, the floodgates had opened. Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding a corruption-free government that prioritises economic development. As violence spread - shocking images emerged online of furious protesters assaulting former ministers and their family members, and setting buildings on fire - KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign. His location is unknown, although he was seen leaving Kathmandu in a military aircraft. The Army took charge and Chief of the Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel said his soldiers would only retain control till a new government is in place. With input from agencies