The EU put forward plans Saturday to tax the world's biggest digital companies to fund its next budget, as it seeks to bridge divisions among member states over the bloc's long-term funding.

European Council President Antonio Costa unveiled a new spending proposal that slashes by 204 billion euros ($224 billion) a plan initially put forward by the European Commission, which some countries had slammed as too onerous.

"I believe this proposal can bring us closer to a final agreement," Costa told a press conference in Brussels.

But the draft immediately drew criticism both from so-called "frugal" EU members led by Germany and those like France opposing large cuts.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the budget's "overall size remains too high", noting that "virtually all" member states had to consolidate public finances at home.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office instead slammed the proposal as "disappointing", notably for what concerned income support for farmers.

EU nations have been squabbling over the size of the next budget, with Germany leading calls for major cuts after the Commission last year proposed a two-trillion-euro budget for the 2028-2034 period.

Digital Tax

Costa, who represents the EU's 27 states, is seeking to reach a deal by the end of the year, balancing contributions from member states with new sources of revenue for the bloc.

Among these could be a tax on digital firms, which the draft Costa presented Saturday says will concern companies with an annual turnover for digital activities of at least 50 million euros in the EU as well as a global turnover of more than 750 million euros.

They would be subjected to "an annual contribution corresponding to 3 per cent of the annual net turnover from online advertising, digital intermediation services and user-generated data", according to documents shared by the council.

The plan is likely to provoke US President Donald Trump's ire since his administration has reacted angrily to EU fines and moves against Big Tech under its content and competition rules in recent years.

"This tax is in no way directed against any particular company or country," Costa said of the levy, which replaces a charge on large companies envisaged by the commission.

The draft also includes plans for a levy on electronic waste and higher tobacco taxes. Costa said the EU will explore a tax on crypto assets and to gain revenue from radio spectrum auctions.

Overall, the council estimates the EU's "own resources" could generate about 60 billion euros in revenue each year.

Parliament Threat

The draft will be at the centre of fraught talks when EU leaders meet in Brussels next week.

Costa is pushing for a deal in December, amid EU fears that a delay would push talks into a fraught election year in 2027 with worries about what potential eurosceptic victories in France and elsewhere would mean for future dealmaking.

Once EU states find an agreement, they will have to negotiate with parliament -- a task that also promises to be difficult.

"President Costa's proposal is simply unacceptable. The Council is fixated on cuts when Europe needs ambition and resources to tackle its mounting challenges," key budget lawmaker Siegfried Muresan warned.

Costa does not only have to contend with the frugals' demands.

France, the second-biggest EU economy and a net contributor to the budget, argues the bloc needs sufficient means to match the rising challenges it faces.

Meanwhile, 17 countries from southern, central and eastern Europe have formed a group known as the "Friends of Cohesion" and are pushing for greater funding to support agriculture and regional development.

"We are still a long way from a compromise," Jessica Rosencrantz, Europe Minister of Sweden, which is with Germany among five nations pushing to cut back national contributions, wrote on X.

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