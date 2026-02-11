Epstein Files Release Spark Wave Of Resignations From UK To US And Europe

Politicians, billionaires, business tycoons and diplomats: they were all in the newly released tranche of Jeffery Epstein files. The high and mighty of the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe are under the scanner for hobnobbing with a known child sex offender.

The focus follows the release of roughly three million emails and 1,800 photographs by the US Department of Justice. The documents detail the breadth of Epstein's contacts across circles and expose public figures who remained in contact with the disgraced financier despite his 2008 conviction.

The documents reportedly mention US President Donald Trump, his wife, and his Mar-a-Lago club 38,000 times. There has been limited political fallout in the US, but the UK parliament is where the real upheaval is.

List Of People Who Resigned Over The Epstein Files

Peter Mandelson

Peter Mandelson, former UK ambassador to Washington, resigned from the House of Lords after emails linked him to Epstein. The files include messages that appeared to reference confidential government communications from his time as business secretary, according to The Guardian. Documents also suggested Mandelson received payments from Epstein, the BBC reported. He has denied wrongdoing.

Morgan McSweeney

Morgan McSweeney, Chief of Staff to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, resigned on February 8, taking “full responsibility” for advising Starmer to appoint Peter Mandelson as Britain's envoy to Washington.

Brad Karp

In the US, Brad Karp stepped down as chairman of the Wall Street law firm Paul, Weiss after emails showed personal and business communications with Epstein. The documents included social meetings and a request for help securing work for his son, Reuters reported.

The firm said Karp “regrets” his interactions and did not witness or participate in misconduct.

David A Ross

New York art curator David A Ross resigned from the School of Visual Arts after documents revealed his friendship with Epstein. Emails from 2009 show Ross praising Epstein and maintaining contact after his conviction.

In an email to ARTnews, Ross said supporting Epstein in 2019 was “a terrible mistake of judgment.”

Miroslav Lajcak

Miroslav Lajcak, Slovakia's National Security Adviser, resigned after files showed he exchanged messages with Epstein in 2017-2018 about women and diplomacy while serving as foreign minister, the BBC reported.

Lajcak denied wrongdoing but said he stepped down to avoid political repercussions, according to Politico.

Joanna Rubinstein

Joanna Rubinstein resigned as president of the Swedish United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees after her contact with Epstein was revealed in the DOJ release, according to Expressen. The outlet reported she visited Epstein's private island in 2012.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing calls to resign following revelations tied to the Epstein files. At a Senate hearing, Lutnick acknowledged meeting the disgraced financier several times over 14 years and confirmed having lunch with his family on Epstein's private island in 2012. “We had lunch on the island, that is true, for an hour,” he said, adding that he “barely had anything to do” with the convicted sex trafficker. He has not resigned.