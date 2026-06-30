"Enough With The Lecture": Paris Deputy Mayor Slams Americans Mocking France's Lack Of AC

A war of words has broken out between American visitors and Paris officials after US tourists mocked France's lack of air conditioning during a deadly European heatwave. With temperatures soaring above 40°C across parts of France, many Americans took to social media to question why air conditioning is still uncommon in French homes, hotels, and public buildings. Their criticism prompted a sharp response from Paris Deputy Mayor Audrey Pulvar, who argued that the US bears a significant share of the responsibility for the climate crisis driving such extreme weather.

"Dear American journalists and social media ‘influencers': for days, some of you have been criticizing and making fun of Paris because the city does not have A/C in every room…OMG, this is so rich!” Pulvar wrote on Instagram.

"As the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, you bear a significant amount of responsibility for global warming and the consequences we, in France, are experiencing. Your cities, which are 90 percent air-conditioned, are not unrelated to this," she added.

See the post here:

"Enough With The Lecture"

Pulvar, who oversees international relations for the city of Paris, said it was ironic for Americans to criticise France while the US remains one of the world's largest historical contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. In her post, she also highlighted Paris' environmental initiatives, including expanding green spaces, reducing car traffic, improving the energy efficiency of buildings, and promoting sustainable agriculture.

"If every American city made the same ecological transition efforts as Paris and many European cities, believe me, the whole world would be better off. So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part. Best regards," she wrote, adding that widespread American-style air conditioning increases energy consumption and contributes to global warming.

Pulvar argued that while Paris still has work to do, cities actively trying to reduce emissions should not be criticised by countries that have contributed more heavily to climate change.

France's Long-Running Debate Over Air Conditioning

France has traditionally been reluctant to embrace air conditioning. Only about 25% of households have AC units, far below levels seen in countries such as the United States.

The hesitation stems from environmental concerns, cultural preferences, and building regulations. However, as European summers become increasingly intense, support for wider air conditioning use has been growing.

The latest heatwave has intensified that debate. While many left-leaning leaders continue to favour long-term climate measures over widespread AC installation, political opponents have called for a multi-billion euro "Plan Clim" to subsidise cooling systems in homes and businesses.

Heatwave Turns Deadly

The argument comes as France grapples with one of its most severe heatwaves on record. According to BBC, at least 1,300 excess deaths have been recorded since June 21, with older and medically vulnerable people accounting for most of the fatalities. Authorities have warned that the final death toll could rise further.

Meanwhile, World Weather Attribution, an international group of climate scientists, concluded that the exceptional intensity of the heatwave would not have been possible without human-caused climate change.

Scientists say Europe is warming faster than the global average, making extreme heat events more frequent and more dangerous. The current heatwave has reignited comparisons with France's devastating 2003 heatwave, which claimed around 15,000 lives.