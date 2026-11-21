A large orangutan statue, which was stolen from a garden centre in England, has been recovered by police more than two months after the theft. The giant animal figure, worth Rs 96,856, was taken away by a man who balanced it across the handlebars of his bicycle and rode off without paying, according to the Independent.

According to Cambridgeshire Police, the statue was stolen from Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea on September 7.

Police identified the thief as 61-year-old Derek Lundgren, who was caught on CCTV footage leaving the garden centre with the large statue on his bicycle.

Earlier this month, Lundgren was jailed after admitting to shop theft. He was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

Watch Video Here:

The police said that after reports about Lundgren's conviction were published, they received information about an address in Teversham. Officers searched the location and found the stolen orangutan statue there.

A woman was arrested in connection with the case. According to the police, she later admitted to receiving stolen goods and was given a conditional caution.

The police officers had nicknamed the orangutan statue "Bruce". It will now be returned to Scotsdales Garden Centre.

Following Lundgren's sentencing, the police officer who investigated the case said that he had continued stealing despite receiving earlier chances from the courts.

The officer added that his repeated offences had finally caught up with him and that he would now spend time in prison.