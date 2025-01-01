Advertisement

End Of Ukraine Gas Transit "One Of Moscow's Biggest Defeats": Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday hailed the end of the transit of Russian gas across Ukraine as "one of Moscow's biggest defeats".

Read Time: 1 min
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kyiv:

"When Putin was given power in Russia more than 25 years ago, the annual gas pumping through Ukraine to Europe was 130+ billion cubic metres. Today, the transit of Russian gas is 0. This is one of Moscow's biggest defeats," Zelensky said in a post on social media.

