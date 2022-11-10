Elon Musk's Ties To Other Countries 'Worthy Of Being Looked At': Joe Biden

Biden was responding to a question about whether he thinks Elon Musk is a threat to national security.

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Twitter owner Elon Musk's ties with foreign countries were "worthy" of scrutiny, amid questions over the Saudi stake in the platform since the tycoon's takeover.

"I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at," Biden said, answering a question from a reporter after a long pause.

"Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that... That's all I'll say," he said.

