Elon Musk's 14th Child, 4th With Shivon Zilis, Has Indian Roots. Here's How

Elon Musk's 14th child carries Indian roots from his mother's side. The Tesla CEO has welcomed a son, Seldon Lycurgus, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Ms Zilis, who has been closely associated with Musk's ventures, confirmed the news on social media, calling her son "built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold." Musk responded with a heart emoji. After Shivon Zilis announced the birth of her son, a Wikipedia entry highlighting her Punjabi roots quickly gained traction online.

"Just learnt that Shivon Zilis is India?" an X user posted.

Another wrote, "I read somewhere that Shivon Zilis is Indian? Is it true?"

Seldon Lycurgus is the couple's fourth child, following the birth of twins Strider and Azure in 2021 and their daughter Arcadia in 2024. While Ms Zilis has maintained a relatively private profile, the birth announcement renewed public curiosity about her background. Originally from Ontario, Canada, she has a multicultural heritage - her mother is of Punjabi descent, and her father is Caucasian Canadian.

In a 2015 interview with USA Today, Shivon Zilis reflected on her mixed heritage, saying she "pretty much turned out white, but I got the big eyes from the Punjabi side."

Ms Zilis, a rising star in the tech world, has been featured in Forbes' 30 Under 30 for her role in venture capital. She helped establish Bloomberg Beta's investment team and worked at IBM before shifting to AI and neuroscience at Neuralink.

Elon Musk is now the father to at least 14 children. The news follows reports that he fathered his 13th child with 26-year-old conservative influencer Ashley St Clair, with court documents referring to the child as "RSC."

Musk also shares five children with his first wife, Justine Wilson, including twins Vivian and Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. Their first child, Nevada Alexander Musk, died at 10 weeks old. The billionaire entrepreneur also has three children with musician Grimes - sons X and Techno Mechanicus, and daughter Exa Dark Siderael.

Elon Musk has been a strong advocate for increasing birth rates, frequently warning that a "collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces." He has reportedly donated $10 million to a fertility and population research project, according to Bloomberg.

Last month, Musk praised Japan's efforts to boost its birth rate, and in 2022, he expressed concerns over China's declining population. He has also dismissed the idea that people are avoiding having children due to environmental concerns, calling it "total nonsense." He previously pointed out that the US birth rate has remained below the minimum sustainable level for over 50 years.