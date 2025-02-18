"Lil Loves Of My Life": Shivon Zilis Shares Rare Photo Of Twins With Elon Musk. He Reacts

Following reports and speculation about Elon Musk's 13th child, Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive, shared a photo of her twins with Mr Musk on X. Her caption read, "Lil loves of my life," was met with a "feeling loved" emoticon from Musk, the founder of Neuralink.

Strider and Azure were born in November 2021. Zilis, 38, had earlier told some of her colleagues that she was not involved romantically with Musk and conceived the children with him through in vitro fertilization (IVF), Reuters reported. Zilis and Musk also welcomed their third baby last year.

Musk shares three children with Canadian singer Grimes, and five with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson. His first child with Wilson died at just 10 weeks in 2002.

Lil loves of my life ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/DwwxTtPEyu — Shivon Zilis (@shivon) February 16, 2025

A US-based influencer and author claimed last week she gave birth to Elon Musk's thirteenth baby five months ago. Ashley St. Clair also said that the tech billionaire wanted to keep their baby a secret for everyone's safety. The 26-year-old had taken to X on Friday to reveal her alleged relationship with Musk and the birth of the baby due to prying tabloid reporters.

"I was told to keep it secret. I was being asked to keep it a secret forever," St. Clair claimed. She said she was forced to spend her pregnancy alone even though Musk allegedly gave her a lavish apartment and a sturdy security detail, but no romance.

"I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn't do anymore. I was told not to tell anybody," she said. St. Clair had to keep her condition a secret even from Musk's mother Maye Musk despite the women having spent time together, the New York Post reported.

Musk has, meanwhile, not responded to queries from media houses about St. Clair's allegations but has reacted to a post on X that claimed that she plotted for half a decade to bear his child.

Musk has been a vocal advocate for a booming birthrate and has often said that a "collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces".

He has also donated $10 million to a fertility and population research project, Bloomberg reported. Earlier this month he lauded Japan's efforts to increase their birth rate and had in 2002 voiced concern over China's declining population.

The Tesla CEO had previously said that the narrative that more people are choosing not to have kids because it is harmful to the environment is "total nonsense". He had also shared a report on the decline in the fertility rate in the US and said, "US birth rate has been below minimum sustainable levels for 50 years."