Elon Musk tweeted "Jack off the board" hours after Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped from the board.

Jack off the board! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Former Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey did not stand for re-election Wednesday, and is no longer a board member, ending his formal relationship with the social network he co-founded in 2006. He has been a director since 2007, and was most recently Twitter CEO from mid-2015 until his resignation last year.