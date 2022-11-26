Elon Musk To Back Donald Trump's Rival Ron DeSantis In US Presidential Race

Ron DeSantis stepped into US politics in 2012. (File)

Billionaire Elon Musk has said that he would back Florida governor Ron DeSantis of the Republican Party if he contested the 2024 US presidential elections. Ron DeSantis is likely to face Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.

Elon Musk made the remark in a Twitter thread where he shed light on his political preference for the next elections and talked about restoring Donald Trump's Twitter account. “My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” the Tesla CEO wrote.

My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Replying to his tweet, a user asked, “Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?” To this, Mr Musk responded with “Yes”.

Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon? — Proud Elephant ???????????? (@ProudElephantUS) November 26, 2022

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Elon Musk lifted the ban on Donald Trump's Twitter account after conducting an online poll where a narrow majority of voters supported the move.

Donald Trump confirmed last week that he will be running for the 2024 US Presidential elections. The Republican's aides filed the paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission.

Mr Trump is the first major contender to formally announce candidacy for the 2024 elections. "America's comeback starts right now. I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," Mr Trump told his supporters at his palatial Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

While Donald Trump, who emerged victorious in the 2016 elections, still enjoys significant support, Ron DeSantis, who is the rising star of the Republican Party is said to pose a significant challenge. Ron DeSantis stepped into US politics in 2012 after winning a seat in the House of Representatives and was one of Donald Trump's vocal supporters in 2017.

However, now Ron DeSantis may rival Trump in the presidential race. Mr Trump once even mockingly called Ron DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious".