"I Am Ready": Donald Trump Announces Bid For 2024 US President Election

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his bid to run for the 2024 US Presidential Election.

The 76-year-old's aides filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission for a 2024 White House bid. Trump is the first major contender from either the Republican or Democrat party to formally announce their candidacy.

"America's comeback starts right now," the 76-year-old tells supporters, as quoted by news agency AFP.

"I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," he added.

The business tycoon and reality TV star's victory in the 2016 elections stunned the world. The Republican leader still enjoys enormous popularity among his followers and has been very vocal about his ambitions to run for the White House again.

"Hopefully TODAY will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!" Trump had posted earlier on his Truth Social platform.