Elon Musk Shares Adorable Video Of His Son, Internet Calls It 'Sweetest Thing Ever'

After Elon Musk's picture with his son X AE A-XII went viral, the Tesla CEO shared a short clip in which his two-year-old was seen playing with their pet dogs at home.

On August 1, Mr Musk took to Twitter and shared a sweet photo with son X. In the throwback image from Thanksgiving last year, the father-son duo were seen flaunting matching haircuts. Now, while replying to his own post, he also shared a video showing the little one playing with dogs.

Watch the adorable video below:

In the short clip, X AE A-XII, wearing a t-shirt and shorts, is seen playing with his furry friends. In the following tweet, the tech billionaire also added how his son loves "doges".

Since being shared, the video has taken the internet by storm. It has garnered more than one million views and over 52,000 likes. While one user jokingly wrote, "Pretty sure he said doge," another called the video "adorable." "Oh this is the sweetest thing ever. look he has one of his little shoesies off ... cute lil' X," wrote third. "He has happy feet! So cute!" commented fourth.

X AE A-XII was born in 2020 and is Elon Musk's first child with Canadian musician Grimes. In 2022, the former couple also welcomed their second child via surrogate, a daughter named Exa Dark Siderael Musk. The pair have been co-parenting their children after splitting up in September 2021. They had been in a relationship since 2018.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk also welcomed twins with Shivon Zilis in November 2021 - one month before his second child with Grimes. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO also has five children - Griffin, Vivian, Kai, Saxon and Damian - with Candian author Justine Wilson.