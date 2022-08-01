Elon Musk's Father Says He's Not Proud Of His Billionaire Son

Errol Musk even took a swipe at Elon Musk's physical appearance.

Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has admitted that he isn't proud of his billionaire son because the whole Musk family has achieved “a lot of things for a long time”.

On Monday, the 76-year-old spoke on the ‘Kyle and Jackie O's Show' on the Australian radio station KIIS FM for a 20-minute interview, in which he talked about the Tesla chief and the rest of the Musk family, including Elon's younger brother, Kimbal. In the interview, Errol downplayed his billionaire son's success and took a dig at his physical appearance.

“Your offspring is a genius. He's worth so much money and has created so many things, you can't take that away from him. Are you proud?” presenter Jackie O asked Errol.

To this, the 76-year-old replied, “No. You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it's not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Errol told the radio show that his children from his first wife Maye Musk - Elon, Tosca and Kimbal - had travelled around the globe with him since they were little, visiting places such as China and Amazon rainforest. “They've seen a lot of things, and we've done a lot of things together,” he stated, adding, “But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark.”

During the interview, Errol said that his billionaire son feels as though he is running five years behind the schedule in his career. “He (Elon Musk) is frustrated with progress and it's understandable,” the billionaire's father said. He added, “I know it sounds crazy, but we tend to think like that as a family. He's 50 now and I still think of him as a little boy. But he's 50, I mean that's an old man.”

Further, Errol went on to say that his 49-year-old son Kimbal Musk, Elon's younger brother, was his “pride and joy”. He also told the radio show host that Kimbal was lucky in his marriage with Cristiana Wyly because they spend a lot of time together. He added that he is worried about the SpaceX CEO not being able to find a partner who would give up a career for him.

Notably, Elon has nine children with four different women but is currently single. Errol stated, “He (Elon) has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy.”

In the 20-minute interview, the South African engineer then took a swipe at his eldest child's physical appearance. When asked to weigh in on recent pictures of Elon Musk from his Greece trip that showed the Tesla chief relaxing topless on a yacht, Errol said, “Elon is very strongly built but he's been eating badly.” Errol also added that he has suggested Elon take diet pills.

Lastly, when asked by the talk show hosts if he drove a Tesla, Errol admitted that his stable luxury vehicles did not include one of his son's electric cars. He revealed that he instead owns a Bentley, a Rolls Royce and a Mercedes.