Elon Musk Shares Throwback Thanksgiving Pic With Son. Look At His Haircut

Tesla CEO Elon Musk today shared a throwback photo of him and one of his sons from Thanksgiving last year. Seen sporting an undercut hairstyle, the tech billionaire said that he watched "too many episodes" of the TV show Vikings with his son.

In the photo, Mr Musk is in an all-black attire, while his son is seen wearing black trousers and a grey t-shirt.

"Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings," the tweet read.

The protagonist of the show Vikings is the warrior Ragnar Lothbrok. He is a farmer who becomes the leader of the Viking tribe and a legendary Norse hero.

Many of Musk's followers commented on his tweet while some took to voicing their concerns over his now-scraped proposal of acquiring Twitter. An user suggested that instead of spending the money to acquire Twitter, Mr Musk could rather address "real world problems".

“Stop buying social medias and spend your money on real world problems,” wrote the user.

Another user wrote that Musk's proposal to buy Twitter was “a misplaced priority” because “the world has more pressing issues at hand like World Hunger, unemployment, climate change etc”.

Apart from the Twitter-related comments, one user also noticed what looked like a bottle of milk in Musk's hand. The user wrote, “Elon always on the job ready to feed the kids with the bottle of milk! What a great dad!” The user added that he noticed the bottle of milk because he, too, was “now a daddy and it's the best thing in the world!”

