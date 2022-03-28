Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Has Covid Again, 'Almost No Symptoms'

Mr Musk has in the past expressed opposition to Covid vaccines being made mandatory.

Elon Musk, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, today indicated that he has been reinfected with COVID-19 but has "almost no symptoms". The tech billionaire was infected with the virus in November 2020 as well when he had questioned the accuracy of the tests.

"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.

How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore?

I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," he said on Twitter.

I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2022

Mr Musk has in the past expressed opposition to Covid vaccines being made mandatory and also raised doubts regarding the need for a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

In an interview published by TIME magazine in December 2021, he claimed that he and his eligible children are vaccinated and that "the science is unequivocal," but that he opposes vaccine mandates.

"You are taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time," he says of the unvaccinated. "I believe we've got to watch out for the erosion of freedom in America," he told TIME magazine.

Facing widespread criticism from scientists and experts for creating confusion among his massive social media following, he had clarified his stance on vaccines in April last year. He wrote, "To be clear, I do support vaccines in general and Covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen."

Most recently, he had praised Canadian truck drivers who were protesting against a federal government vaccine mandate rolled across the country.

"Canadian truckers rule," Mr Musk had tweeted in late January this year. In September 2020, he had said he would not get vaccinated for COVID-19 on the grounds he and his family were not at risk. In November 2020, he said he "most likely" had a mild case.