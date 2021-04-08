Elon Musk Weighs In On Vaccines, Again, Gets Mixed Reactions

Twitter users are in two minds about Elon Musk's latest tweet

Billionaire Elon Musk's tweets make apps popular, stocks soar and provides fodder to countless Twitter discussions. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO interacts with his social media followers on subjects ranging from aliens to cryptocurrencies. This time, Mr Musk weighed in on the COVID-19 vaccine, again, getting mixed reactions from his 50.3 million Twitter followers.

Clearing his stance on vaccines, he wrote, "To be clear, I do support vaccines in general and Covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen."

To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically. The science is unequivocal.



In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2021

Interacting with a follower, he further added, "Some debate IMO as to whether a second synthetic mRNA shot is really needed, but the first is a no-brainer."

Probably J&J, but BioNtech & Moderna are good too. Some debate imo as to whether a second synthetic mRNA shot is really needed, but the first is a no-brainer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 7, 2021

The tweet comes just weeks after Mr Musk raised doubts regarding the need for a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. He had cited fears of negative reactions. He wrote, "For sure wise for elderly or immunocompromised to take the vaccine. Some debate about the second jab though. Quite a few negative reactions to that."

For sure wise for elderly or immunocompromised to take the vaccine. Some debate about the second jab though. Quite a few negative reactions to that. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2021

The tech billionaire was responding to a tweet by author Ashlee Vance, who wrote, "My inclination has been to think that the extent of the Facebook brainwashing effect is over-hyped. Now, however, my 87-year-old dad and 73-year-old mum are refusing the vaccine 100 percent based on stuff they saw on Facebook, and, um, I have some concerns."

My inclination has been to think that the extent of the Facebook brainwashing effect is over-hyped. Now, however, my 87-year-old dad and 73-year-old mum are refusing the vaccine 100 percent based on stuff they saw on Facebook, and, um, I have some concerns — Ashlee Vance (@ashleevance) March 12, 2021

Twitter users are in two minds about Mr Musk's latest tweet as he has changed his opinion frequently about the pandemic.

Sharing an image of the Tesla boss dismissing the "panic" around coronavirus, a user wrote, "This guy? He shouldn't be answering questions at all...It's not his field and he has probably done a ton of harm by downplaying it for almost a year."

This guy? He shouldn't be answering questions at all... it's not his field... and he has probably done a ton of harm by downplaying it for almost a year. pic.twitter.com/n2oRn1nYqZ — MST3K4EVER (@K4Mst3) April 7, 2021

The comments section also saw users exchanging their various opinions on vaccines as a solution for the pandemic.

Yes, vaccines are not perfect, but they are worked and important to end this pandemic, then everything can become normal again. Anti-vaccine and flat-earth believers share a same trait that it's difficult to explain and change their mind. — Tin C. Pham (@pchanhtin) April 7, 2021

"The science" is never unequivocal.



There are no long-term studies on ANY of the covid vaccines (how could there be given the timeframe?). — Dr Bitcoin MD (@DrBitcoinMD) April 7, 2021

My mother has a severe auto immune disorder. Her doctors will not discuss whether the vaccine is safe for her because it's too Taboo.



She got her first shot last week and she has been terribly ill since.



Like any subject, suppression of discussion is wrong. — jeremy miles (@HughJaynus424) April 7, 2021

The United States, the most affected country due to the deadly coronavirus, has been vaccinating its population rapidly.