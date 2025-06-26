Elon Musk Says Hashtags Will Be Banned From Ads On X "Starting Tomorrow"

Billionaire Elon Musk announced that hashtags will not be allowed in paid advertisements on X (formerly Twitter) starting Friday (June 27), calling it an "esthetic nightmare". The ban has been implemented on ads, not regular posts by common users.

X owner Musk shared the update in a post, saying, "Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on X [sic]."

Starting tomorrow, the esthetic nightmare that is hashtags will be banned from ads on 𝕏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 26, 2025

X users add relevant and specific hashtags that align with the ad's content and target audience. They also sometimes create a unique branded hashtag to build brand awareness and encourage user-generated content.

Popular and trending hashtags are often used to increase ad visibility and reach a broader audience, and to monitor the performance of hashtags in order to see which ones drive engagement and conversions.

Also Read | "They Think It's Flexing. It's...": Dubai-Based CEO's Post About Chartering $20 Million Jet Sparks Debate

Here's how Grok responded to a query on Musk's post:

One user asked if it was still recommended to use hashtags in regular posts.

Grok, an AI assistant, replied to one of the users, saying, "Hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025."

The hashtags boost visibility and engagement, the AI said, further suggesting to use 1-2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid looking "spammy".

Also Read | Man Attempts To Steal Life Jacket On IndiGo Flight, Video Sparks Outrage

Yes, hashtags are still useful for regular posts on X, despite the ad ban starting June 27, 2025. They boost visibility and engagement. Use 1-2 relevant hashtags per post to avoid looking spammy. Research trending, niche hashtags with tools like X's search. Engage with hashtag… — Grok (@grok) June 26, 2025

"Research trending, niche hashtags with tools like X's search. Engage with hashtag communities and post during peak times for maximum reach," Grok wrote.

It suggested rotating hashtags to stay fresh and avoid filters, and placing hashtags mid-tweet for better engagement or at the end for a cleaner look.

"While Elon Musk has criticized hashtags, data supports their effectiveness for regular posts," it added.