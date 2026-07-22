Elon Musk Promises 'True To Homer' AI Version Of Odyssey After Nolan's Release

Just days after Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey opened to a massive global box office, billionaire Elon Musk has announced that his AI platform, Grok Imagine, is working on its own version of the ancient Greek epic.

He said the AI-generated film would be released before the end of the year and would stay faithful to Homer's original work.

'True To The Art Of Homer'

Posting on X on Wednesday, Musk wrote, "Before this year ends, Grok Imagine will make a full-length movie of The Odyssey that is historically accurate and true to the art of Homer."

The post included a three-minute AI-generated clip showing a scene between Odysseus and the nymph Calypso, offering a glimpse of what Musk claims will be a feature-length adaptation.

Musk Backs Another 'Historically Accurate' Version

Hours before making the announcement, Musk responded to a user who suggested spending $100 million to have actor-director Mel Gibson make an adaptation featuring historically accurate ships, armour, weapons and casting, with dialogue lifted directly from Homer's poem and spoken in Homeric Greek.

Musk wrote, "I'm down."

Musk's Criticism Of Christopher Nolan

The AI film announcement comes against the backdrop of Musk's repeated criticism of Christopher Nolan's version of The Odyssey.

Earlier this month, Musk accused the Oscar-winning filmmaker of compromising the source material. In a July 6 post that has been viewed over 1.8 million times, he wrote, "Chris Nolan desecrated Homer and groveled on his knees just to meet the woke rules required to win an Oscar. What a worm."

Musk has also repeatedly criticised the film's casting. He endorsed another X user's claim that Nolan was a "coward" for casting Black actress Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy, replying simply, "true". In a separate post in May, he went even further, writing, "Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist."

Despite the criticism, Nolan's adaptation has had a blockbuster start. According to Comscore Movies, the film earned more than $264.06 million worldwide during its opening weekend, making it one of the biggest box office launches of the year.