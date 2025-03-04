"Turning War Into Graft Meat Grinder": Elon Musk Calls Volodymyr Zelensky "Evil"

Billionaire Elon Musk has labelled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "evil" and accused him of prolonging the war with Russia, calling it a "never-ending graft meat grinder."

His remarks came in response to a scathing Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump, who criticised Zelensky's handling of the conflict.

"Zelensky wants a forever war, a never-ending graft meat grinder. This is evil," Musk wrote on X on Monday, as Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine, mounting pressure on Kyiv to negotiate a peace deal with Russia.

Trump also warned that he would "not put up" much longer with Zelensky's defiance and said the Ukrainian leader should be "more appreciative" of US support.

Reports indicate that Trump is pressing Zelensky to agree to peace talks, though diplomatic prospects remain uncertain. Tensions between the two leaders escalated after a contentious White House meeting in which US Vice President JD Vance was also present.

Zelensky's recent statement that an end to the war remains "very, very far away" further strained relations. Trump reacted sharply, calling it "the worst statement that could have been made" and warning that America's patience was wearing thin.

Musk, a long-time critic of Zelensky, in a separate post earlier, accused the Ukrainian president of rejecting peace. "What I said over two years ago was that Ukraine should seek peace or suffer severe loss of life for no gains. The latter was Zelensky's choice. Now, he wants to do that again. This is cruel and inhumane," he wrote.

The tech mogul has previously accused Zelensky of exploiting the war for personal and political gain. He has claimed, without evidence, that the Ukrainian president is running a "massive graft machine feeding off the dead bodies of Ukrainian soldiers." He also suggested that Zelensky is reluctant to end the war because it would mean losing his international spotlight.

A week ago, Musk slammed Zelensky's participation in a 2022 Vogue photoshoot alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska. The photoshoot, which showed the couple in war-torn settings, aimed to showcase Ukraine's defiance in the face of the war. "He did this while kids are dying in trenches on the war front," Musk commented on X, reacting to the resurfaced Vogue cover photo.

Zelensky defended the shoot, arguing that he used the media to convey Ukraine's struggles. "If you want people to perceive you as you are, you must use what people use," he said.