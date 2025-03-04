Advertisement

Trump Pauses Military Aid To Ukraine Days After Ugly Clash With Zelensky

The pause will last until Trump determines the country's leaders demonstrate a good-faith commitment to peace, according to Bloomberg and Fox News reports.

Trump earlier on Monday said that such a pause had not yet been discussed, but did not rule it out.
Washington:

President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a US official told AFP, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.

The move comes just days after a stunning public clash at the White House between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.

"The President has been clear that he is focused on peace. We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well," a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution," the official added.

Trump earlier on Monday said that such a pause had not yet been discussed, but did not rule it out.

He also suggested that Zelensky "won't be around very long" without a ceasefire deal with Moscow.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

