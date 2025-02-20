Musk Shreds Ukraine's Zelensky Over Old Vogue Shoot While "Kids Were Dying"

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and a senior White House advisor, has sparked controversy by criticising Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for participating in a 2022 Vogue photoshoot (LHS photo credit: Vogue) amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Musk's comments were in response to a post on X featuring the Vogue cover photo, and he expressed his disapproval by stating, "He did this while kids are dying in trenches on the war front."
He did this while kids are dying in trenches on the war front pic.twitter.com/NPhDz3cP46— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025
The Vogue photoshoot, which included images of Zelensky and his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska, was taken by renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz. The feature, titled "Portrait of Bravery: Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska," aimed to highlight the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian people in the face of war. However, the timing and nature of the photoshoot drew criticism from various quarters, including conservative commentators in the US.
Zelenska and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the presidential office compound in Kyiv
Photo Credit: Vogue
This isn't the first time Zelensky has faced backlash for the photoshoot. Republican Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores had previously questioned the optics of the shoot, given the significant American aid being provided to Ukraine.
"While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid, Zelensky is doing photoshoots for Vogue. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers," Boebert posted. While Flores wrote, "Biden: Let's continue to send billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, they need it! Reality: The Zelensky family graces us with a photo shoot to be on the cover of Vogue magazine."
However, not everyone shares the same criticism. Tami Erwin, a Verizon executive, praised the Vogue feature, calling it "an outstanding profile." Val Voschevska, a pro-Ukrainian activist, also defended the photoshoot, noting that Zelenska's demeanor in the images was relatable and humanising, "She looks like any of us after a long day at the office - the only difference is that her job is protecting her country from war."
Zelenska at Antonov Airport, in Hostomel, with a group of female Ukrainian soldiers
Photo Credit: Vogue
Zelensky himself has addressed the controversy on Wired Magazine's cover, stating that he uses media to convey his message and said, "If you want people to perceive you as you are, you must use what people use." His wife, Olena Zelenska, shared similar sentiments in the Vogue interview, highlighting the struggles faced by Ukrainians during the war, "These have been the most horrible months of my life, and the lives of every Ukrainian."
The renewed debate surrounding the photoshoot comes at a sensitive time, with North Korea joining forces with Russia and US President Donald Trump distancing himself from Ukraine.
