Musk Shreds Ukraine's Zelensky Over Old Vogue Shoot While "Kids Were Dying"

Zelenska and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the presidential office compound in Kyiv

Photo Credit: Vogue

This isn't the first time Zelensky has faced backlash for the photoshoot. Republican Congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores had previously questioned the optics of the shoot, given the significant American aid being provided to Ukraine.

"While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid, Zelensky is doing photoshoots for Vogue. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers," Boebert posted. While Flores wrote, "Biden: Let's continue to send billions of dollars in foreign aid to Ukraine, they need it! Reality: The Zelensky family graces us with a photo shoot to be on the cover of Vogue magazine."

However, not everyone shares the same criticism. Tami Erwin, a Verizon executive, praised the Vogue feature, calling it "an outstanding profile." Val Voschevska, a pro-Ukrainian activist, also defended the photoshoot, noting that Zelenska's demeanor in the images was relatable and humanising, "She looks like any of us after a long day at the office - the only difference is that her job is protecting her country from war."