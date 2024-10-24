Elon Musk Angers Eminem Fans With "Diddy" Remark After Obama Rally

Billionaire Elon Musk has alleged that rapper Eminem attended the party thrown by music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was indicted last month on three criminal counts that allege he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

Musk's allegations came days after Eminem introduced former US president Barack Obama at a major Kamala Harris campaign event in Detroit. Musk has endorsed Harris' Republican rival Donald Trump in the November 5 US presidential elections.

"Yet another Diddy party participant," Musk wrote on X on Tuesday in response to a post that alleged that Eminem rapped about "killing homosexuals with a chainsaw".

Yet another Diddy party participant — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 22, 2024

Sean Combs, the Grammy Award-winner who is popularly known as "Diddy", was arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges last month.

According to the complainants' lawyers, several A-listers were friends with Diddy and were regular at his parties.

Allegations have been building against him since last year when US singer Cassie alleged Combs subjected her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape.

He has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and is set to go on trial on May 5, 2025.

Eminem Fans Slam Elon Musk

After Elon Musk's accusation, Eminem fans slammed the billionaire, saying the rapper had been "taking potshots" at Diddy "for decades".

"Em (Eminem) never attended and has always been against Diddy. Do your research Elon," a fan wrote on X, which Musk owns.

He has been "dissing" Diddy since 1996, said another.

Eminem's latest album "The Death of Slim Shady" is apparently also a dig at Diddy.